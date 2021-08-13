Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Walmart by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Walmart by 18.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 47,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 15.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 149,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

