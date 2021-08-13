Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.18. 229,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

