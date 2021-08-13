Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 43,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.