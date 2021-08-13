Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 59,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 42,888 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

