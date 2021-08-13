Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,550.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

