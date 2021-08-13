Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €107.20 ($126.12). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €106.60 ($125.41), with a volume of 195,513 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €102.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

