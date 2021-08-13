Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.16 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00056481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00902246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00111580 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

