Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,124. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

