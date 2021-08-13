Belt Finance (BELT) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $57.53 million and $1.93 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $10.83 or 0.00022788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,309,771 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

