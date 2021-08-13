Benz (BENZ) Price Up 38.2% This Week

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Benz coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Benz has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Benz has a market cap of $826.43 and $710.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00151004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.17 or 0.99959919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00864581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.