Berenberg Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €10.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.20 ($12.00).

SDF stock opened at €12.01 ($14.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.99. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

