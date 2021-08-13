Berenberg Bank Raises Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to £135

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £119.17 ($155.70).

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £157.49 ($205.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 1 year high of £162.04 ($211.70). The stock has a market cap of £11.62 billion and a PE ratio of 67.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £141.10.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

