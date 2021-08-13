Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 32,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

