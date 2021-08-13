Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 32,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
