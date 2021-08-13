BetProtocol (BEPRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.13 or 0.00887327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00103533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043921 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

