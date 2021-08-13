BetterBetting Price Hits $0.82 on Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00899719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00115485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043845 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

