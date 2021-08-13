Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $40.04

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.04, but opened at $38.60. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 363.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.