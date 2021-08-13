Beyond Air, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Air in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

XAIR stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

