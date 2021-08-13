Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00151004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.17 or 0.99959919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00864581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,728,261 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

