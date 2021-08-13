Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is Optas LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Optas LLC cut its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Beyond Meat accounts for about 6.2% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Optas LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Beyond Meat worth $21,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $121.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.07. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

