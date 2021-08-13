BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00138674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00153093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99923431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.00856381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.