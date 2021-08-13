BiFi (BIFI) Trading 74.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 36.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 74.4% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $1.07 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00038088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00286423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00036016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012819 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

