Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.46 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 29,648,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

