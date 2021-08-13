BIKI (BIKI) Hits Market Cap of $3.49 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $292,702.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00885584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00104203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043822 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

