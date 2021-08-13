Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BILI. HSBC increased their target price on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.22. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

