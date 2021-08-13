Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BMNM remained flat at $$1.86 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Bimini Capital Management has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.
About Bimini Capital Management
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.