Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BMNM remained flat at $$1.86 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Bimini Capital Management has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

