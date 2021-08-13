Binance Coin Price Reaches $398.22 (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $398.22 or 0.00853950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $66.96 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.