BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 8,744.45% and a negative return on equity of 108.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.84. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

BCDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

