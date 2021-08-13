Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Up 675.0% in July

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biofrontera by 1,570.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth $67,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

BFRA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 1,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.08. Biofrontera has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.