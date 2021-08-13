Biofrontera (BFRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%.

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

