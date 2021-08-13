BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%.

NASDAQ BIOL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 1,379,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.44. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

