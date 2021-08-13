BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.97. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.08, a PEG ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $274,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

