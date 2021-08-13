BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Cowen

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BLFS. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BLFS opened at $48.06 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90, a PEG ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,354.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,234 shares of company stock worth $8,468,525. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.