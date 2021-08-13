BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.77 and last traded at $44.77. 901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 277,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08, a PEG ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $242,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,234 shares of company stock worth $8,468,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 156,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

