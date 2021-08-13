BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLRX shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

