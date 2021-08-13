Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOIF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,226. Biome Grow has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.