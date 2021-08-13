BiomX (PHGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect BiomX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHGE opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHGE. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BiomX in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

