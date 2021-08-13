BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.87 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $1.13 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.18 or 0.00887027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

