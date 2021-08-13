BioPassport Token Reaches Market Cap of $11.15 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and $707,689.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00900184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00114184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00153720 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

