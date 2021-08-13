BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a growth of 2,611.0% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,703,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BRTX stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,261,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,038,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.