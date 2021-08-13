Bismuth One Day Trading Volume Tops $830.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $830.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005276 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,936,277 coins and its circulating supply is 21,830,731 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.