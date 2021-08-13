BitBall Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

