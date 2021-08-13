Bitblocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $490,095.21 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $490,095.21 and $357.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,357.90 or 0.99714125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00031806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00072696 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

