Bitcashpay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Bitcashpay has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcashpay has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $716,012.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00056264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00890352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00114278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043213 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

