Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $284,422.96 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,776.52 or 0.99884062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00031806 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.09 or 0.01009974 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00363933 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.40 or 0.00421065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00076057 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004592 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,219,392 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

