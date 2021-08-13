bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $923,916.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

