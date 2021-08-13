bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $1.58 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00144641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00153215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,296.17 or 1.00065413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00869710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

