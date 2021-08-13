Bitcoin 2 Price Up 48.8% Over Last Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $526.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

