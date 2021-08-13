Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $55.72 or 0.00119839 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $63.88 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,497.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.85 or 0.01356732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00343329 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002979 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

