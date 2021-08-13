Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.84 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and $2.18 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $629.16 or 0.01354536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,448.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00343581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00119824 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002981 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,816,569 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

