Bitcoin Classic Tops 1-Day Volume of $901.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $173,824.42 and approximately $901.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026002 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.